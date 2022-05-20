1991 turned out to be a special year for Dior's latest men's show in more ways than one. Its Resort 2023 collection was shown Thursday night in Venice Beach, California by creative director Kim Jones alongside guest designer Eli Russell Linnetz, the founder of buzzy (and sexy) men's label ERL.

It's the birth year of Linnetz, who cited 1991 as the inspiration for this collection's maximalist leanings. Both designers looked at the Dior archive from that period, when Gianfranco Ferré was the creative director. "[It] was a part of the history of Dior that felt completely fresh for both Kim and me," he said in the show notes. "There’s a collision of moments in time and history throughout the collection, of cross-generational and spatial meetings in time."

Photo: Eric Staudenmaeier

"We have worked with lots of different people on our collections, but this time I wanted to work with someone in a different way," added Jones, whose previous Dior collaborators include Kenny Scharf and KAWS. "With Eli Russell Linnetz, not only do I like his work but working with a younger designer on Dior Men and seeing things from his perspective, felt incredibly inspiring. It was both familiar and revelatory; reaffirming why we both dreamed about working in fashion in the first place."

But the '90s references weren't just limited to the runway. Some of the decade's iconic superstars also made an appearance, with names like Paula Abdul, Christina Aguilera and Tony Hawk all lining the front row, as did supermodels Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow (both of whom looked ravishing in the brand's menswear).

The decade was also formative for Jones, who cited “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion” and videos by No Doubt in the '90s as some of his first images of Southern California's surf and skate culture — as such, he named the collection "California Couture," which was printed on several looks. See the entire show in the video, below.