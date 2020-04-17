Take a Virtual Tour Through One of Dior's Most Famous Exhibits

There are a lot of things we miss pre-quarantine, not least of which is getting our occasional cultural fix from museums and art galleries. Fashion exhibits, in particular, are among the many activities postponed this year in the wake of COVID-19.

Thankfully, the folks at Christian Dior are bringing the experience of visiting an exhibit to your screen so you can #StayTheFuckHome. The brand is inviting everyone to take a virtual tour of its famous "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" exhibition, which was held in Paris' Musée des Arts Décoratifs in 2017.

The tour takes form in a one-hour YouTube documentary which capture's the exhibit's chronological look at the designs of the house's founder as well as all the creative directors who followed, including Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan and John Galliano.

Highlights include seeing some of the most important haute couture dresses, iconic archival photographs, sketches by Christian Dior and other famous works of art. It provides the perfect escape for when you're tired of flipping through, say, old reruns on Hulu and Netflix. See, below, for the full film.