After teaming up with brands like Proenza Schouler, Jil Sander, Rick Owens and Valentino, Birkenstock is once again dipping its toes in the luxury world.

Making their debut on the Paris runway today for Kim Jones' latest Dior Men collection, Dior by Birkenstock is the first time the two have collaborated with each other. For the occasion, Dior added their special touch to the German footwear brand's Tokio mules and suede Milano sandals, which are rendered in Dior's signature shade of gray.

The collab is a tribute to founder Christian Dior, who was known for his passion for gardening as evident by the delicate floral embroidery. Rubber details and industrial buckles (reminiscent of Dior’s iconic Saddle Bag) elevate the famous Birkenstock look while the soles of each shoe blend Birkenstock’s signature bone pattern with the Dior Oblique motif.

The Fall 2022 collection as a whole, which was an homage to the brand's 75th anniversary, also featured several motifs that symbolized Dior’s love of nature. Stay tuned for more details of Dior by Birkenstock, including pricing and availability, in the coming months.

Courtesy of Jackie Nickerson for Dior