Earlier this year, virtually every big fashion brand had to cancel showing their fancy Cruise collections as the pandemic started to gain steam. It left many wondering if we'll ever see another runway show this year since mass gatherings have all but halted.

But while some have went the digital route, as London Fashion Week and Chanel demonstrated this month, others are starting to lay out plans for a physical show, although with much more restrictions. (Burberry announced they'll stage a live runway show for Spring 2021 in September with no audience.)

After originally postponing its Cruise show, which was scheduled to take place on May 9, Dior is going ahead with presenting it in a live physical format on July 22 in Lecce, Italy with a livestream component. Only close friends and family of the house will actually be present, and the brand will follow the region's social distancing guidelines.

The site in Lecce, Italy where Dior will hold its next Cruise show (Photo courtesy of Dior)

The collection will serve to highlight the traditional works and techniques from artisans in Italy's Puglia region, a place which the brand says hold deep significance for the Italian-born Chiuri.

"With the stimulating exchanges between Paris and Lecce exploring the House codes having started long before the health crisis and imposition of lockdown, it was even more essential for Dior to continue these collaborations in order to support and promote the virtuosity of these artisans and artists, to ensure that the poetry and the beauty of their work is transmitted through this reinvention, and that the Dior dream continues," the company said.

The move comes as other brands like Michael Kors are doing away with pre-collections altogether. Gucci's Cruise collection will be shown as part of Milan's Digital Fashion Week in July, but will only present two collections a year after that.

And while some like Saint Laurent are abandoning the fashion calendar this year, Dior plans to stick to the schedule and will show a couture collection in July and a Spring collection in September. In other words, it's going to get a lot more confusing in the next couple of months.