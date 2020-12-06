Dionne Warwick isn't afraid to say what's on her mind. The legendary singer, who turns 80 this month, went after artists Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd on Twitter and absolutely roasted them.

She tweeted on Saturday, tagging Chance, "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." She later joked, "I am now Dionne the Singer."

Chance definitely took notice, and fanboyed about the moment. He said he was surprised that the iconic hitmaker knew who he was, and tweeted in reply, "I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you." Dionne also responded — teasing a possible collab, "Of course I know you. You're THE rapper. Let's rap together. I'll message you."

But Ms. Dionne didn't end there. She also had questions for The Weeknd. She asked, "Why? It's not even spelled correctly?" She added in another tweet, "If you have "The" in your name i'm coming for you. I need answers today."

And like Lil Chano, Abel was happy just to have one of music's greatest acknowledge his existence. He wrote, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day."