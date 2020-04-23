Dinah Jane DJ'd a Virtual Set From Her Bathtub

Even in isolation, Nasty Cherry is still the ultimate party crasher.

At PAPER's Wednesday night party with Club Quarantine, Zoom's OG queer rave, the Los Angeles pop-punk band surprise dropped by to premiere their new single, "Shoulda Known Better," out this Friday. Gabi Bechtel, Chloe Chaidez and Georgia Somary all separately called in (Debbie Knox-Hewson is social distancing in the UK) to dance with their fans to the nostalgic, guitar-led bop. "You're a true deceiver/ I shoulda known better, yeah," lead vocalist Bechtel sings on the track, queuing up a fresh, new era with early 2000s attitude. On Zoom, she thrashed her platinum bob, while Chaidez danced in front of a virtual Eiffel Tower and Somary doused herself with water. It was all during a DJ set by MEATY, the BDSM rap artist who wears a nail-covered gimp mask and performs with pitched down, demonic vocals.

At 9 PM EST, PAPER x Club Quarantine publicly dropped the zoom code, as Dana Dentata started DJing a mix of hip-hop classics and ear-shredding metal. During soundcheck the hour prior, Dentata reflected with Club Q's co-founders about also being from Toronto. She used to regularly perform in a punk band at a local queer bar, called The Beaver, which is temporarily closed under COVID-19. Her set last night was ravenous, as she wore a black latex face mask and waved around a devilish baby doll. The comments section exploded with a flurry of "WTF's," but it seems Dentata prefers to elicit a polarizing response through her music, which includes 2019's perfectly aggressive Daddy Loves You EP.

Related | Victoria Monét and Dinah Jane Will DJ PAPER x Club Quarantine

Our hilarious party host Mike Thornwell, who switched in and out of what seemed like dozens of wigs all night, then introduced the next guest: Victoria Monét. Earlier in the day, the singer asked Twitter fans to request songs for an intimate DJ set in celebration of her latest single, "Dive," about yearning for good head game — especially while in quarantine. Everything from TLC's "Creep" to Janet Jackson's "All For You" filled her 30-minute slot, before segueing into her sultry, new bop. Of course, the chat went wild. Monét, who's bisexual, later reminded fans on Twitter that "Dive" is about both men and women, saying, "Don't get it twisted... women dive too."