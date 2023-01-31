While sex shops are still a bit taboo, one person was bold enough to make a statement by attempting to “dildo and dash.”

On Sunday, a shoplifter attempted to steal a large toy from the display table at Circus of Books in West Hollywood.

The object in question? A gigantic 30 inch dildo. The FAAK Fantasy Massive Black C*ck 30" to be exact.

How do you even begin to pocket something like that? You can’t, so the thief tried the next best thing: carry it under your arm like a rug and walk out like nothing happened. While we applaud the confidence, probably best to not do it in plain view of a sales associate in front of the cash register.

After a smooth recovery, the sales associate gently cradles the comically large ding-a-ling back on its rightful glass throne for customers to admire, though few are capable of utilizing it. The ashamed thief follows closely behind.

And surprisingly, this isn’t the first dildo thief this month.

According to the Toowoomba Chronicle, the owner of Love Heart Adult Shop in Australia discovered that their display model was stolen. The thief, similar to their American counterpart, wasn’t as sneaky as they thought. “It didn’t take long to track down where it went,” the owner, Ash, said.

The curious criminal grabbed the toy, hid it in plain view of the security cameras and walked away.

The owner suspects that the toy’s steep 200 AUD ($142) price tag left a bad taste in their mouth, so they opted to snag the tester instead. According to Ash, that wasn’t the best choice.

“In between cleaning, there’s probably about 10 people that had touched it, so hygienic-wise, stealing a tester wouldn’t be my first choice.”

Luckily, Ash is understanding that the rough world might make people a bit hesitant to enter a sex shop amidst financial woes and sexual shame. She still wants to encourage people to stop by.

“If they have a concern and they don’t like talking about it, we are very familiar with a lot of (sensitive) things – we are here to help.”