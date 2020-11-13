Diesel and LA artist/designer Shane Gonzales have teamed up on a new capsule collection inspired by the '90s rock era and alternative music scene, as well as culture magazine Ray Gun. Gonzales' designs merge his youth/punk street aesthetic with iconic images from the magazine's cover art.

The collection consists of nine unisex designs including tees, hoodies, jeans, denim and leather jackets infused with a punk rock sensibility. Music-inspired art and actual photos taken directly from Ray Gun's coffee table book, "The Bible of Music and Style," are incorporated throughout.

"As a young designer, getting to meet and work with an icon such as Ray Gun Magazine founder Marvin Scott Jarrett, who personally took me through the magazine archives, was beyond my artist dreams," Gonzales said in a statement. "Seeing all my favorite musicians from cover to cover, inspired me to mix my modern punk aesthetic with the magazine's original artwork, typography and style to create a collection that not only modernizes, but stays true to the punk rock sensibility."

Browse a selection of items from Diesel x Ray Gun by Shane Gonzalez, available now at Diesel.com, in the gallery, below.