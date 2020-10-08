Glenn Martens, the Belgian designer and denim innovator at the helm of Y/Project, has officially been named the next creative director for Diesel. Having already collaborated with the Italian fashion house back in 2018 for its Red Tab series, Martens is to take control of style, communications and interior design for the label immediately.

President of the OTB Group (the parent company for Diesel, Maison Margiela and Marni) Renzo Rosso confirmed the appointment to WWD in a statement. "I know many designers and I just know Glenn is the perfect fit for Diesel, the first designer creative director of this brand in its 42 years of history," he said.

"Glenn has an incredible background, he comes from the Antwerp school, and I love the way he can pick iconic pieces and reinterpret them, denim in particular, with modernity. I have been following his work for years since he won ANDAM, and I know he can take Diesel, and its iconic global lifestyle, into the future. After all these years, I am happy to hand it over to someone who will carry it forward with new energy and a fresh vision."

Martens makes his Diesel debut just nine months after Massimo Piombini, previous chief executive officer for Balmain, was appointed CEO at Diesel, and their combined visions are bound to breed a new era of repurposed denim for the legacy Italian brand. Diesel hasn't seen a marquee talent at its helm since Nicola Formichetti departed in December 2017, and Martens, who successfully kept Y/Project in fashion's top tier since his designation as artistic director in 2013, certainly has a high fashion revamp on his agenda.

He will also continue to be at the creative helm of Y/Project. "I am extremely honored and excited to join the Diesel family," Martens said in a statement. "Synonymous with radicality, honesty, and optimism, Diesel helped shape the way we see the future. Its unique voice has made it an undeniable icon. Today, more than ever, I feel the need to celebrate these founding values, to build bridges through a message of hope."