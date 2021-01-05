Diane von Furstenberg has a powerful message about embracing your age.

On Sunday, the 74-year-old icon — who's been a long-time advocate of female empowerment — took to her Instagram to share a fabulous photo of herself in a sleek one-piece bathing suit, alongside an empowering caption about "owning your age."

"Am I crazy to post this?," she wrote before adding some important words of wisdom.

"Own your age," von Furstenberg continued. "It's a proof you have lived! Love to everyone."

See her photo for yourself, below.