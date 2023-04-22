Desiigner Seeks Mental Health Help After Exposing Himself on Airplane

Desiigner is seeking mental health help after reportedly exposing himself on an international flight.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred this past weekend when the 25-year-old rapper was flying back to the United States after performing in Tokyo and Rolling Loud Thailand. The incident led to Desiigner being reprimanded by a flight attendant, prior to being taken into custody upon his arrival in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he was questioned by police and eventually released.

The outlet went on to quote sources familiar with the situation, who explained that Desiigner was prescribed some medication after falling ill during his trip, which is believed to have caused some kind of chemical imbalance that affected his judgment.

On the heels of the incident, the "Panda" musician revealed that he was having a difficult time dealing with his mental health, saying that "for the past few months I have not been ok."

"And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," Desiigner continued in his statement, which he also uploaded to his Instagram Story on April 20. In the note, the musician also confirmed TMZ's initial report by explaining that he was admitted to a hospital while overseas and "was not thinking clearly," adding that "they gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home."

Desiigner then went on to say, "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me."

Additionally, he revealed that he would be "canceling all of my shows and my obligations until further notice" in order to focus on his wellbeing, concluding his statement by saying, "Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself, please get help.”



You can read TMZ's full report on the incident here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.