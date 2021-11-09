Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to get into sex tech.

On Monday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer brought intimacy expert Shan Boodram onto their 4D podcast to chat about the launch of their first-ever sex toy, the "Demi Wand."

Made in partnership with Bellesa, the $79 "whisper quiet" product focuses on external stimulation and is stored in a discreet case that also acts as a charger, making it "inclusive, and approachable, in the way that Demi is," per CEO Michelle Shnaidman. Additionally, Shnaidman called the Demi Wand "empowering," which the star elaborated on by saying there's nothing more "empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands."

Related | Goop Releases Its First Vibrator

"We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings — it's time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure," they told Boodram. "We are all deserving of orgasms."

As such, Lovato said they were "so proud and so excited to be doing this," especially with Bellesa as "a company that continues to disrupt the adult entertainment and the sex tech industry, and values sexual empowerment and self love as deeply as I do."

Check out the Demi Wand here.