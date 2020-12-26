Looking back on 2020, Demi Lovato's decided to get very up-close and personal. On Christmas, she posted photos of her stretch marks on Instagram, celebrating her recovery from an eating disorder.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors," she wrote. "'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'"

Earlier this year, Lovato opened up on The Ellen Show about her spiraling back to bulimia after being allegedly micromanaged by her old team, who she said had controlled her eating habits. This, she shared with Ellen, resulted in her relapsing back to alcohol and drugs, and led to her eventual near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Now, two years later, she's made a lot of progress and wanted to show just how far she's come with photos of her stretch marks. "In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them," she captioned the photos. "I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it's features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren't going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em' amiright?"

She also added an encouraging message to others who might be struggling with eating disorders, saying, "Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn't think it's possible: IT ACTUALLY IS. YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you're WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY"