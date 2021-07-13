Demi Lovato is opening up about some of the adjustments that come with changing pronouns.

Earlier this year, the "Dancing With the Devil" singer came out as nonbinary with an announcement about using they/them moving forward. That said, they're now acknowledging that there's a learning curve when it comes to getting used to their pronouns in a new Instagram post emphasizing "intention" and sincere effort.

"If you misgender me – That's okay," they wrote on Tuesday in honor of Nonbinary Awareness Week. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"

Additionally, Lovato also added that "as long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth" that it was "okay" to "make a mistake."

"The shift will come naturally," they went on to say before concluding, "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

See their post for yourself, below.