America
PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

If the fallout from their break-up is any indication, Demi Lovato dodged a major bullet with Max Ehrich.

It has been barely a month since the two reportedly called off their engagement and the former soap opera star has not been taking it well. First, there were the thirsty simp tweets and comments posted by Ehrich about other female celebs uncovered by fans and friends of the singer that led up to the break-up. Then there was a series of public pleas by Ehrich for Lovato to take him back, claiming that he found out about their break-up through a tabloid report like the rest of us. Ironically, Ehrich then accused Lovato of using him as part of a "PR stunt" and most recently he's been accused of staging paparazzi photos of him sulking on the exact same beach he proposed to her two months prior.

Related | Max Ehrich Accused of Staging His Sad Beach Photos

The whole thing has been incredibly cringey to watch unfold and while those beach pics might lead us to believe Ehrich is the penultimate stage of grief, almost ready to move on, it turns out that might be far from the case (shocker, I know). According to a new report, Demi Lovato is apparently looking into taking legal action to put an end to Ehrich's antics

"She is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone," a source close to Lovato tells E! with a separate insider having told the outlet that not only is the singer thoroughly over he ex-fiancé but is "completely embarassed" by his recent displays. Apparently Ehrich's increasingly erratic behavior has gone beyond putting the relationship publicly on blast with the source saying, "He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."

Demi Lovato is currently scheduled to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards tomorrow night so chances are high that we'll get a possible performance of her recent breakup single "Still Have Me."

Photos via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like