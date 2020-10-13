If the fallout from their break-up is any indication, Demi Lovato dodged a major bullet with Max Ehrich.

The whole thing has been incredibly cringey to watch unfold and while those beach pics might lead us to believe Ehrich is the penultimate stage of grief, almost ready to move on, it turns out that might be far from the case (shocker, I know). According to a new report, Demi Lovato is apparently looking into taking legal action to put an end to Ehrich's antics

"She is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone," a source close to Lovato tells E! with a separate insider having told the outlet that not only is the singer thoroughly over he ex-fiancé but is "completely embarassed" by his recent displays. Apparently Ehrich's increasingly erratic behavior has gone beyond putting the relationship publicly on blast with the source saying, "He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."

Demi Lovato is currently scheduled to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards tomorrow night so chances are high that we'll get a possible performance of her recent breakup single "Still Have Me."