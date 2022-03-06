Last year it was announced that Demi Lovato would make their return to television, but now it looks like plans have changed.

​The singer, podcast host and actor was supposed to play the lead role for a new NBC comedy series called ​Hungry​. But just as production was supposed to start, they decided to step down. However, they will still remain as an executive producer for the series, along with their manager Scooter Braun.

Now, NBC is looking to recast the role as soon as possible in order to get the pilot episode finished on time. They haven't mentioned who they're considering just yet.

Lovato hasn't spoken on why they made the decision to leave their acting role in the project, but Deadline reports that they made the call due to scheduling conflicts.

Hungry will follow a group of friends in a food-issues group helping each other through the challenges life presents them as they chase love and success. The pilot will star Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley. And the show is being written by Suzanne Martin, who worked on the Will & Grace reboot, which featured Lovato in a recurring role.

Photo via Getty

