Last year it was announced that Demi Lovato would make their return to television, but now it looks like plans have changed.
The singer, podcast host and actor was supposed to play the lead role for a new NBC comedy series called Hungry. But just as production was supposed to start, they decided to step down. However, they will still remain as an executive producer for the series, along with their manager Scooter Braun.
Now, NBC is looking to recast the role as soon as possible in order to get the pilot episode finished on time. They haven't mentioned who they're considering just yet.
Lovato hasn't spoken on why they made the decision to leave their acting role in the project, but Deadline reports that they made the call due to scheduling conflicts.
Hungry will follow a group of friends in a food-issues group helping each other through the challenges life presents them as they chase love and success. The pilot will star Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley. And the show is being written by Suzanne Martin, who worked on the Will & Grace reboot, which featured Lovato in a recurring role.
Kanye Seemingly Responds to 'Eazy' Music Video Backlash
Kanye West has received a lot of backlash because of his "Eazy" music video. In the clay stop-motion video, a figure that seemingly represents him kidnaps, decapitates and buries the character that resembles Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.
People thought that the "Eazy" MV, on top of the threatening social media posts and insults Ye has thrown at Davidson, was a step too far. And while Davidson himself doesn't seem to be bothered by everything the rapper has been doing, many fans and others online have shown genuine concern for his safety.
On Sunday, West seemingly addresses the issue with a new post. He posted an image of a burning church from the beginning of the music video and wrote a caption that encapsulates his thoughts on the criticism against him. "Art is therapy just like this view/ art is protected as freedom of speech/ art inspires and simplifies the world," he said. "Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."
Still, many aren't pleased with his reasoning. Some are saying that the way the artist is calling his threats a part of his art is a tactic similar to what abusers typically do, which is to deny that their abusive actions and behavior cause any harm.
Neither Davidson nor Kim Kardashian have responded to West's latest statements.
HBO Defends 'Euphoria' Amid Claims of Toxic Culture on Set
Euphoria has gotten a lot of praise, broken some records, and is basically the show of the decade (so far). But the show has also come under fire recently as a number of extras in the series have claimed they were mistreated on set while filming season two.
The Daily Beast shared stories of background actors and crew members saying that the set was disorganized and that they would end up working long days — sometimes extending to 18 hours. Some also claimed they weren't given meals on time and weren't allowed to go for bathroom breaks. The report said that the work conditions were so bad that "people began dropping like flies."
HBO is now suggesting that there is no truth to these allegations of a toxic work environment. They addressed the issue with a statement on Friday, saying that they've always prioritized the safety of the cast and crew.
"The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols," they said. "It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA.”
The network also said that "There were never any formal inquiries raised," despite The Daily Beast's report saying that multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA.
Aside from background actors, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, has also spoken a little regarding the working conditions for season two. He told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last month, "I think about what I said in an interview about the party being hell, that's just me being tired and lazy. That's the human part of me, not the acting part. But we do shoot really long days; sometimes 16-hour days,"
