Demi Lovato is facing backlash for making music about the Capitol riots.
On Wednesday, the star responded to the attack by announcing that she was "working on something special after today's assault on democracy."
"My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn't possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are," Lovato tweeted, alongside a Black Lives Matter post about the stark difference between police handling of this summer's protests and the pro-Trump mob.
"For everyone in my comments saying 'where's d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country...THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE," she continued, before adding the hashtag #ImpeachTrumpTonight. "I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I'm in the studio working on something special after today's assault on democracy."
However, Lovato's tweets were quickly met with criticism from those who believed the song was unnecessary, with many arguing that she should "just open [her] fucking purse and donate some money."
"No girl pls, u can speak out whatever u want, we appreciate u using your platform but we don't need no songs about it," as one fan wrote, before a second person added, "White people burning down the Capitol and your solution is to record music."
"Demi please no. This isn't the way to raise awareness. Creating another song won't help," another responded. "You can bring awareness but don't use this as the opportunity to prompt your own music. Donate. Spread awareness. There's other ways you can help."
And while she had a few defenders who said she may have quietly donated, others explained that her activism was coming off as "v performative," especially since she hasn't responded to violent racist comments allegedly posted by her hairstylist.
Meanwhile, others just continued to meme her announcement.
Lovato, however, has yet to respond to the criticism.
