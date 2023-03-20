Delilah Belle Says She Had a Seizure on Her Music Video Set

Delilah Belle is opening up about what went down on the set of her debut music video.

Last week, the 24-year-old model and daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin launched her music career with a single entitled "Nothing Lasts Forever," telling PAPER in a recent interview, "I’m so incredibly excited to share this song and its meaning with the world. However, with the excitement comes a bit of fear, since it is something I’ve been working on silently for so long."

It hasn't exactly been easy for Belle the last few years, amidst her ongoing struggles with mental health, chronic illness, and a hospitalization after an accidental overdose. Speaking to ET on Friday, the aspiring artist revealed she actually had a seizure on the second day of shooting for the music video, saying it was "scary painful," but ultimately "a beautiful thing."

"It was probably one of the worst I've had in a while, but I had everyone I loved around me," Belle told the outlet, noting that she doesn't know what brought it on despite having suffered from seizures for years. "I was able to bring the emotion of that into filming the next day."

Following the harrowing incident, Belle naturally also sought the advice of her famous mom, who along with her father have been her biggest supporters. "She's always taught me if you are, like, dying, if you are vomiting, if you are throwing up, do the day. Go and do it. Show up for work," she says of Rinna's advice. "So I try. There are some days when I really can't, but I try my best."