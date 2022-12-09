"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see Decembers newest arrivals.
Ethel Cain for Palace CK1
Courtesy of Palace
Calvin Klein and Palace's buzzy collab that dropped in April is back with a limited restock for the holidays. The CK1 Palace range includes men’s and women’s underwear styles and the CK1 Palace Fragrance. The brands tapped singer Ethel Cain, actress Uma Thurman, actor Michael Imperioli and rapper Roddy Ricc for a film celebrating the release.
Available now at Palace.com and CalvinKlein.com
For Moncler's ongoing Genius project, Palm Angels creative director Francesco Ragazzi put his own stamp on two of Tod's classic footwear styles: the Gommino driving loafers, which are rendered in flame and intarsia prints; and the W.G. lace-up ankle boot given a winter touch with palm tree Moncler logo.
Available now at Tods.com
Stella McCartney x Yoshitomo Nara
Courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara come together once again following their sold-out collaboration from two years ago through a second unisex capsule featuring the legendary Japanese artist’s work. The Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney wardrobe brings attention to meaningful issues, with the cheeky resistance and youthful rebelliousness of his illustrations uniting a new generation of changemakers around shared activism, aesthetics and a love for animals.
Available now at StellaMcCartney.com
Foo and Foo's Holiday Mobile Pop-Up
Coming off its first-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week, gender-fluid streetwear label Foo and Foo is holding a holiday mobile pop-up in Los Angeles this weekend out of a van complete with music, snacks, drinks, fun times and all that good stuff. Follow the brand's Instagram account to see which neighborhoods they will be stopping at.
Kaia Gerber for Alexander McQueen Slash Bag
Courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Kaia Gerber is the face of Alexander McQueens Slash bag with a new human-tech campaign directed by Glen Luchford which explores human emotion within a futuristic landscape. The bag features McQueen's signature Knuckle hardware and skull motif. Crafted in padded leather, the sharply cut, slashed body is inspired by the house’s sliced and slashed tailoring.
Mowalola Bratz Dolls
Courtesy of Marili Andre
Mowalola and MGA have reimagined two distinct Bratz Collector dolls — Jade and Felicia — who wear unique pieces designed exclusively for this collab including sky-high platform boots, a boho-bag, custom eyewear and two ready-to-wear looks.
"Growing up as a tomboy in Lagos, Nigeria, I have always been fascinated by Bratz dolls with their extreme beauty, looks, and out-of-this-world-fashion," said Mowalola Ogunlesi. "This collaboration with the brand gave me the opportunity to re-examine the ideals of beauty and femininity and how I could bring Bratz into my world and make them reflect my own ideas of beauty."
Available online at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Mowalola.com