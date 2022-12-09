"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see Decembers newest arrivals.

Ethel Cain for Palace CK1 Courtesy of Palace Calvin Klein and Palace's buzzy collab that dropped in April is back with a limited restock for the holidays. The CK1 Palace range includes men’s and women’s underwear styles and the CK1 Palace Fragrance. The brands tapped singer Ethel Cain, actress Uma Thurman, actor Michael Imperioli and rapper Roddy Ricc for a film celebrating the release. Available now at Palace.com and CalvinKlein.com

Tod's x 8 Moncler Palm Angels Courtesy of Tod's

For Moncler's ongoing Genius project, Palm Angels creative director Francesco Ragazzi put his own stamp on two of Tod's classic footwear styles: the Gommino driving loafers, which are rendered in flame and intarsia prints; and the W.G. lace-up ankle boot given a winter touch with palm tree Moncler logo. Available now at Tods.com

Stella McCartney x Yoshitomo Nara Courtesy of Stella McCartney Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara come together once again following their sold-out collaboration from two years ago through a second unisex capsule featuring the legendary Japanese artist’s work. The Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney wardrobe brings attention to meaningful issues, with the cheeky resistance and youthful rebelliousness of his illustrations uniting a new generation of changemakers around shared activism, aesthetics and a love for animals. Available now at StellaMcCartney.com

Foo and Foo's Holiday Mobile Pop-Up See on Instagram Coming off its first-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week, gender-fluid streetwear label Foo and Foo is holding a holiday mobile pop-up in Los Angeles this weekend out of a van complete with music, snacks, drinks, fun times and all that good stuff. Follow the brand's Instagram account to see which neighborhoods they will be stopping at.

Kaia Gerber for Alexander McQueen Slash Bag Courtesy of Alexander McQueen Kaia Gerber is the face of Alexander McQueens Slash bag with a new human-tech campaign directed by Glen Luchford which explores human emotion within a futuristic landscape. The bag features McQueen's signature Knuckle hardware and skull motif. Crafted in padded leather, the sharply cut, slashed body is inspired by the house’s sliced and slashed tailoring.