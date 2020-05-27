Dear men, the internet is demanding answers from you through a new meme that asks, "What is preventing you from looking like this?"
It all began earlier this week after user @katiey_KE floated the question on Twitter alongside a photo of some rock-hard abs. But with almost 12,000 likes and over 15,000 responses, it appears as if she isn't the only one wondering.
And while some guys bristled at the joke and responded by posting model bikini photos, other responders took it as an opportunity to upload their own thirst traps. That said, since this is the internet, it also didn't take long for people to start putting their own spin on the question — to pretty amusing results.
From blunder years mall pics to Twilight vampires, people far and wide have continued to ask what is preventing men from becoming chonky dogs or "going to war with cops." And, honestly, valid question!
Granted, men aren't the only ones facing this line of questioning. In the wake of the meme going viral, a large number of internet users have also extended the query to everyone from the working class to hackers.
And while we still don't have a good answer to the question itself, in the meantime, you can still check out a few of the best memes, below.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web