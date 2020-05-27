Dear men, the internet is demanding answers from you through a new meme that asks, "What is preventing you from looking like this?"

It all began earlier this week after user @katiey_KE floated the question on Twitter alongside a photo of some rock-hard abs. But with almost 12,000 likes and over 15,000 responses, it appears as if she isn't the only one wondering.

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? 😍 pic.twitter.com/nO4Xp5mSw2 — Katiey 😘 (@katiey_KE) May 25, 2020

And while some guys bristled at the joke and responded by posting model bikini photos, other responders took it as an opportunity to upload their own thirst traps. That said, since this is the internet, it also didn't take long for people to start putting their own spin on the question — to pretty amusing results.

From blunder years mall pics to Twilight vampires, people far and wide have continued to ask what is preventing men from becoming chonky dogs or "going to war with cops." And, honestly, valid question!

Dear men, what’s preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/ivS9BKk1f3 — Jonathan Brown (JB) (@JB_AU) May 27, 2020

dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/1gIa6ZOjJz — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) May 27, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/CO4ueGyJaI — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) May 26, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from going to war with cops? — Citizen Ugly (@Citizen_Ugly) May 26, 2020

Granted, men aren't the only ones facing this line of questioning. In the wake of the meme going viral, a large number of internet users have also extended the query to everyone from the working class to hackers.

Dear working class, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/LLJpizaRfY — brooke Ⓐ☭🍽 (@TooFrightful) May 27, 2020

Dear hackers, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/jA31rJPaHE — Phaith (@Phhaith1) May 27, 2020

And while we still don't have a good answer to the question itself, in the meantime, you can still check out a few of the best memes, below.

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/YxhDaTUfza — Mark Wilkins (@MarkWil67206795) May 26, 2020

dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/Heemn4pBZM — ruby weapon (@clownpond) May 27, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? 😍 pic.twitter.com/fRg4gzPZL7 — the posting menace 🙎🏻‍♀️➡️🕋 (@meohmyapplepie) May 27, 2020

dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this?? pic.twitter.com/CrxQDteFFo — uncle joonior (@sopranosdoomer) May 26, 2020

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/MNWgyvv8n4 — Hannah Yoest (@ruthyoest) May 27, 2020

dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this pic.twitter.com/uBy8ANhaF6 — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) May 27, 2020