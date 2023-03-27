Davis Burleson Celebrates His 21st Birthday at The Ned NoMad

Over the weekend, Washington Square Park's veritable mainstay Davis Burleson celebrated his 21st birthday alongside friends, family and some of NYC’s most notable influencers and socialites. Attendees included downtown favorites Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Blake Abbie, and even some PAPER friends like Emira D’Spain and Brooks Marks.

Man-on-the-street turned man-of-the-hour Burleson told PAPER, "It was so much ringing in 21 with my closest friends and family. Shoutout to everyone who still has their 'I LOVE DAVIS' tattoos!" The birthday soiree took place at NYC’s exclusive members club and hotel, The Ned NoMad, and featured beats by DJ Reign, personalized "Davis" tattoos, a photo booth and rooftop views of the Empire State Building.

From personalized cookies of the birthday boy's face to signature cocktails, checkout photographer Rommel Demano's polaoriods of the event, below.

Emira D'Spain