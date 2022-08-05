In 2013, David Casavant founded The David Casavant Archive, his collection of rare menswear archive runway pieces he's been amassing since he was 13. While he would loan his pieces to key celebrities, stylists and designers, he's never actually sold any of it to the public, until now.

The menswear collector just released 26 pieces for sale exclusively at Dover Street Market's New York outpost, including rare archival runway pieces from the past 20 years from Helmut Lang, Prada, Raf Simons, Calvin Klein and Jil Sander by Raf Simons.

The sale includes pieces worn by Rihanna, Lorde and Pharrell, and prices range from $150 to $13,000 — from everyday generic vintage mixed in with rare collectibles. The Raf Simons Patches bomber jacket from his Fall 2000 collection was worn by Rihanna at an event and Lorde for a Billboard cover.

“I thought of it as a mix of greatest hits from my archive as well as the specific pieces that create a cohesive story and aesthetic all together,” Casavant told WWD. “I like that there is almost a celebrity memorabilia aspect to buying the piece on top of the fact the item itself is a notable and rare item in fashion history."

In 2018, Casavant released his book the David Casavant Archive in collaboration with 15 artists in which they showcased the archive in original works. He was born in Tennessee and moved to London to attend Central Saint Martins.