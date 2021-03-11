Ken is turning 60 this year, and to mark the anniversary, Harlem fashion icon Dapper Dan is styling a trio of custom looks for the famous doll.

For Ken, which now includes nine skin tones and three body types, this marks the first partnership with Dapper Dan. "With every look that I design, you get a strong sense of the wearer's personality, and Ken's custom looks are no different," he said in a statement.

With Dapper Dan's expertise, Ken now harbors a taste of New York's swagger. The three looks embody the essence of New York style staples. There's a two toned red parka and fur hood paired with wheat colored boots, a contemporary black suit accompanied by a yellow ascot that is red carpet ready and a casual multicolored ensemble fit for everyday errands.

"I created three looks that were daring and bold because of who Ken is today — he defies expectations, sets trends, and is a true original," he says. "Our mutual ability to respond to and reflect people's thinking is what has given us both longevity. Ken's looks are fit for a new age, featuring high-impact- tailoring, a play on logos, and powerful color combinations."