Earlier this month, Gap announced a surprise collaboration with Dapper Dan as part of its Spring campaign: a single hoodie with "Dap" emblazoned across the chest in the brand's signature arch logo font.

The "DAP GAP" hoodie, which launched in a shade of coral red, quickly sold out. Luckily, for fans who couldn't cop it the first time, Gap is releasing a second drop of the covetable style in four new colors including golden yellow, sky blue and rose pink.

Users will be able to pre-order the hoodies starting today, March 29 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Gap.com. They run from sizes XS-XXXL and go for $98, with shipping slated for some time this summer.

“My vision was about destigmatizing the hoodie,” Dapper Dan told Vogue before the first limited-edition drop. “At certain points in history, it’s been used to represent the dark side of our culture, so this was presenting it in a way that shows you can wear this and be fly, be international, and elegant.”

Gap noted that there will be another "first-of-its-kind" DAP GAP announcement later this week, so keep your eyes peeled.