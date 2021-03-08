Danielle Hirsch, the designer behind Danielle Frankel, last staged a runway show in 2019, her first since launching her label as a made-to-order bridal business in late 2016. Since then she was awarded a runner-up prize at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (the year Christopher John Rogers won) and developed a new e-commerce site where brides could purchase her gowns without visiting the studio — serendipitous timing in the wake of the pandemic.

For her first collection in over a year, Hirsch is venturing into ready-to-wear for the first time. She enlisted her muses Christina Kruse and Grace Bol to show off her RTW debut, which sees her using color for the first time and includes a footwear collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. (The pearl necklaces, head pieces and anklets all belong to Hirsch.)

"In this season's editorial look book I chose two women who complement each other but are true individuals," Hirsch tells PAPER. "I wanted to work with women who have a body of work and embody the clothing they wear. The expression and dynamic spirit of both come through in these pictures and feels immediate and timeless."

Hirsch, who also spent time at Vera Wang and Marchesa, wanted the focus this season to be on dissecting the architecture of flowers and ensuring the pieces evoked their silhouettes and construction. Her team commissioned floral artwork that they've applied throughout the collection using a hand-dyed technique in development with New York's Garment District.

See, below, for more photos from Danielle Frankel Fall/Winter 2020.