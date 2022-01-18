"Weird Al" Yankovic is finally getting the storied epic he deserves, and Daniel Radcliffe will star in it.

The upcoming film, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic story, has just been announced, with Radcliffe signed on to portray the iconic musician known for his parodying efforts.

"The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life," its official description says, "from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his horrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

Speaking in a press release, Yankovic expressed his excitement for Radcliffe's involvement. “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for," he said.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is being produced by Funny or Die and is set to be a Roku Channel exclusive. The streaming service revealed in the pre-release that it will take “audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

While that last line may be a bit of a stretch, Yankovic’s track record has been nothing short of legendary. The 62-year-old has sold more than 12 million albums, and recorded more than 150 parody and original songs.

Tracks like “White & Nerdy” and “Trapped In The Drive Thru” propelled him to household status, with his first Top 10 album being Straight Outta Lynwood in 2006. Then in 2014, Mandatory Fin became his first album that debuted at No. 1 during its opening week.

Yankovic’s forthcoming movie arrives nearly 32 years after the release of UHF, a comedy film featuring David Bowe, Fran Drescher, Victoria Jackson and more, which Yankovic himself wrote.

In the press release announcing the biopic, Yankovic referenced UHF when speaking about the new one. “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” he said. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.”