Dakota Johnson Makes Armie Hammer Cannibalism Joke at Sundance

Here at PAPER, we love a good awkward awards show moment. Dakota Johnson may have outdone herself when she made a cannibalism joke at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

While presenting an award to Bones And All director Luca Guadagnino at Sundance, she made an off-color joke that was pretty clever.

Referencing Guadagnino's other film, Call Me By Your Name, Johnson said, "Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat." She refers to the scene where Timothee Chalamet's character performs sexual acts on a peach. His love interest in the film, played by Hammer, discovers the fruit later on. This marked a pivotal moment in the movie about two young men discovering their sexualities.

Afterward, Johnson ties it back to the grotesque Guadagnino cannibalism flick Bones And All, saying, "It's been 5 years since [Call Me By Your Name] premiered here, and Luca hasn't stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?"

So what does this have to do with Armie Hammer?

In 2021, leaked texts allegedly from Hammer portrayed violent sexual fantasies, one of which was cannibalism. One of his alleged exes claimed that Hammer wanted to "barbecue and eat her rib." He was even the subject of a 2022 docuseries on Discover+ which details the allegations of abuse. Due to the controversy of the leaked messages, Hammer has been out of the public eye after dropping out of all future projects and has reportedly moved to the Cayman Islands selling timeshares. There is no word as to whether or not he will return to acting.

If there's one thing we're certain about, it's that Johnson should be in whatever Comedy Central roast is coming up.