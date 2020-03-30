Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more

When: Tune into "Cyber Babes" on Rify Royalty's Instagram (@rify_royalty), where the drag queen will be going live this Thursday, April 2 at 9 PM EST.

Why watch: In the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, drag queens are among the pool of nightlife performers without reliable jobs. Instagram Live drag shows, which have been popping up more than ever, allow followers to "tip" — or directly Venmo — the queens to support their livelihood. "Watch a diverse lineup of performers from all over the country do what they love do," Rify says. "And from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you're socially distancing." All tips go directly to the entertainers.