CupcakKe and Tiffany Pollard are giving America's Next Top Model a run for its money with a new show searching for America's "Next Queer Sex Symbol."



Just when you thought Pride couldn't get any better, the two sex-positive announced they'll be hosting Hot Haus, a new show from the team behind Slag Wars that will see "queer sex workers and sex-positive content creators" — whether they be adult entertainers or OnlyFans stars — competing for the title through a series of "titillating challenges."

"Sex workers, sex educators, and sexy content creators are all still marginalized and actively deplatformed and denied safe, legal, working environments," as Hot Haus showrunner, Topher Cusamano, explained. "With Hot Haus, we're trying to remove some of that stigma and amplify all of the beauty, diversity, and talent that comes from queer, sex-positive creators."

According to reports, the show will debut on OutTV this fall and will be CupcakKe's first hosting gig, something the rapper said meant the world to her as someone who's been a longtime advocate of "owning your sexuality and talent."

"As soon as I heard what this show stood for... I knew I had to be involved," she said about her first TV hosting gig. "That's what I've built my whole career on and being able to pay it forward to young queer people means so much to me."

As for Pollard, she went on to tell to Rolling Stone that she was excited for the opportunity as a public figure who knows "what it feels like to have people make assumptions about your life or your sexuality or whatever."

"The people we're casting are all sexual — and I want to give them the chance to tell their own story," she said. "I've been doing this work for a lot of years and I've never let other people define me. That's the energy I want to bring to this show."

No word yet on an exact premiere date, but even so, you better believe we'll be watching.