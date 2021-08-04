Following a slew of high profile collaborations this year with Diplo, Balenciaga, Palace, Benefit and more, Crocs is gearing up to drop their latest collaboration with Chinese menswear label, SANKUANZ.

Founded by designer Shangguan Zhe in 2008, the brand has teamed up with the unlikely trendy foam clog brand for an absolute unit of a shoe. Built around the brand's iconic Classic Clog silhouette, the collaboration features a detachable chunky outer sole, bulky straps, text design and gold and silver metal Jibbitz adorning the inner shoe.

Coming in black, white and neon green colorways, the collaboration plays on SANKUANZ's "SHOES FOR SHOES" style, which was first introduced in 2019, achieving a futuristic, oversized shoe-in-a-shoe effect. Existing in a space between high fashion and playful joke fashion, the modular design echoes similar removable sole that have popped up from streetwear brands such as 1017 ALYX 9SM.

Crocs' limited-edition collaboration with SANKUANZ is set to drop August 5, online, in-store and through the Greenhouse App.