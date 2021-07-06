This article is a sponsored collaboration between Footlocker and PAPER

Fans of Ron English's playful pop art and surreal street work were in for a treat the other day, gathering inside a brightly colored party bus to celebrate his new Party Animals collection for Crocs. With its acid-hued zebra-print exterior and bold animal print decor, the bus was a fitting representation of the capsule's overall upbeat and festive vibe.

Influencers like Venus X, Jerome LaMaar and Christina Paik got to live it up inside the bus to explore the collection's quirky offerings and retro accessories. The artist created several animal-themed Jibbitz to customize the Crocs, including a rainbow double horse, basket bulldog, elephant-zebra hybrid and a shark-eating-shark.

"Never go to a party empty-handed," English said. "I like to bring ART to the party. I think people should be expressive from their brains to their toes. Fun starts at the feet."

See more photos from Foot Locker's lively Party Bus event, below.