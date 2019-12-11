Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe

Just in case you need further proof that 2019 is the Year of Yeehaw, the internet is currently obsessed with a group of pigeons in Las Vegas who appear to be wearing — wait for it — miniature cowboy hats.

That's right, KVVU reports that someone has been outfitting these little guys with teeny-tiny red hats on the mean streets of Vegas — and no one knows why.

That said, while a potential motive and/or pigeon hatmaker has yet to be identified, the lack of clarity surrounding the bizarre situation hasn't stopped the internet from formulating some theories about the occurrence.

Or, you know, just making jokes. As local resident and pigeon-spotter Robert Lee told Storyful, "The rodeo is in town. That's the only explanation I have."

However, the cowboy pigeons have also begun to stir up some concern amongst animal rights and rescue groups — including a local "pigeon positive movement" known as Lofty Hopes, who have set up a cowboy pigeon hotline.

"At first, I was like, oh my God that's cute! Then, I was like, wait a minute — how did they get those hats on there," Lofty Hopes' Mariah Hillman told KVVU. "Did they glue them? And what does that mean for them? Is it something that's going to impede their flight or attract predators?"

Granted, if the tweets are any indication, their concerns haven't tempered the internet's obsession with these pigeons in the very slightest. So while we may never know who's behind the hats, at least you can check out the commentary, below.

Photo by Bobby Lee via Facebook

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like