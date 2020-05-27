In the spirit of diversity and inclusion, Converse has just announced their 2020 Pride collection will be inspired by the More Color, More Pride flag.

Now in its fifth year, this year's offerings incorporate the updated LGBTQIA+ symbol, which expands upon the rainbow unity flag with black and brown stripes, into a wide collection of accessories, Chuck 70s, and Chuck Taylor All Stars — all of which are fully customizable with bisexual, pan-sexual, non-binary and transgender flag options via the brand's Converse By YOU platform.

Over the past five years, Converse has donated $1 million in support of LGBTQIA+ organizations, including the It Gets Better Project, the Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and OUT MetroWest.

Shot earlier this year by Devyn Galindo, the campaign highlights nine people from all over the world, and even includes social justice advocate and More Color, More Pride concepter, Amber Hikes. And so, in celebration of the collection's launch, we have an exclusive sneak peek of the campaign portraits and video.

The Pride collection will be available on via their website starting May 29, 2020. In the meantime, get to know a few of the faces of the campaign for yourself, below.

Amber Hikes (She/Her), 36, Philadelphia

"More color, More Pride means to me that when we expand our understanding of a concept, we provide so much more space for everyone else. Specifically, More Color, More Pride means that when we pull in more color, when we pull in more identities, we create a broader more expansive space for all of us, the rest of us."



