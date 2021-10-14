Kesha's passion for the supernatural is no secret. Back in 2012, she literally claimed to have been intimate with a ghost when speaking about her Warrior song, "Supernatural" — and she has a podcast, called Kesha and the Creepies, that focuses on this exact same thing. So it makes sense that in addition to music, she'd continue her exploration of the otherworldly to expand her own "brain and beliefs."

The Grammy-nominated singer has announced CONJURING KESHA, a new paranormal series that will follow Kesha while she "checks off her creepy bucket list by delving deeper into the unknown with celebrity guests and experts in the supernatural," according Travel Channel. Things are about to get weird and freaky, and the world will have front row tickets as it all unfolds.

"Over the course of my life, I've always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm," Kesha told Travel Channel. "Making music I've felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn't explain. On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me. We will explore life's great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before-seen on camera."

She continued, "My hope is to show that the supernatural isn't just the thing of myths and fables. We're embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all."

Travel Channel General Manager Matthew Butler expressed anticipation for Kesha's new show, saying, "We are huge fans of Kesha's supernatural podcast, and we are excited to partner with her to turn her love of all things unexplained into a new series. We know her natural inquisitive nature and sense of adventure will radiate off the screen and we can't wait to see her — and her famous friends — in action."

CONJURING KESHA will be out sometime next year on discovery+, following Kesha's recent cameo in Walker Hayes' new video for "Fancy Like." To get your fix of her paranormal passion ahead of the show's premiere, tune in to the 31 episodes of Kesha's podcast where she's covered everything from cults with St. Vincent to immortality with Trippie Redd.