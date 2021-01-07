Congress has reconvened to certify Joe Biden's presidential win following the Capitol mob attack.

CBS reports that Congress reassembled on Wednesday night to finish counting electoral college votes after their initial proceedings were stopped by violent pro-Trump rioters earlier today.

"We must and we will show to the country — and indeed to the world — that we will not be diverted from our duty," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "To those who engaged in the gleeful desecration of this, our temple of democracy, justice will be done."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the attack a "failed insurrection" that wouldn't stop Congress from finishing the certification.

"The United States and the United States Congress have faced down much greater threats than the unhinged crowd we saw today," he said. "We've never been deterred before. And we'll not be deterred today. They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed."

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and broke into the Senate floor, forcing Congress members to evacuate the premises. The attack left one woman dead and reportedly led to at least one explosive device being planted on Capitol grounds. However, Trump did not openly condemn the rioters and has continued to push the narrative that the election was "stolen" via his social media accounts.

