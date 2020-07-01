Despite being a holiday supposedly celebrating freedom and justice, the Fourth of July is a day that's instead come to symbolize hypocrisy to many. And this year, in light of continued protests, it feels all the more important to speak up against the racial inequities built into the very foundation of our country — and if you're in NYC, you can do this by joining the Confronting July 4th protest march and rally.

Related | 13 American Cultural Leaders on What the Fourth of July Means to Them

Organized by a group of lesbian and queer activists known as the Coalition to Honor Black and Indigenous Activists, the march is set to begin this Saturday at 3 p.m. Starting at Fort Greene Park at Willoughby Avenue and ending at Prospect Park's 15th Street entrance, there will also be DJs, speakers, and performers during the rally portion.

But aside for just joining the march, if you can, Confronting July 4th is also currently looking for people to help facilitate the event itself.

At this time, they are in need of trained marshals for the march. However, even if you aren't a trained marshal, you can still volunteers for the rally portion by directing marchers or setting up/breaking down the performance area.

If you're interested in marshal or volunteer roles, check out the sign-up page, here.