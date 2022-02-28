Former star of The Bachelor Colton Underwood is officially an engaged man. He shared the good news with People, revealing that he and Jordan C. Brown are kicking off 2022 as a soon-to-be-wed couple.

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," he told People. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship. I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood told People that Brown has been a huge support system in navigating life since coming out. “I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay," he said. "Now that I've been out to myself for a year, it's the healthiest and happiest I've ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay."

Both Brown and Underwood shared their happy news on Instagram following the big announcement from People. Underwood posted a sweet picture of the two of them, writing, “Life is going to be fun with you,” while Brown shared a photo of the two of them popping a bottle of Champagne. Alongside the photo he wrote, “The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe.”

Fans first met Underwood when he was on The Bachelorette in 2018 with Becca Kufrin as the star. He failed to win her heart, though, but his time in Bachelor Nation was far from over. He went on to become the star of The Bachelor the following year.

And while he was in a relationship with his winner, Cassie Randolph, following the show, he ultimately came out as gay in April 2021. He started dating Brown, a political strategist, soon after.

The two made their relationship Instagram official late last year and have been gushing over each other on social media ever since. Congrats to these two!