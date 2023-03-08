Cody Fern's Thirst Trap Is a Full-Frontal Eyeful

Cody Fern is baring it all, and the internet's (obviously) obsessed.

On Monday, the American Horror Story star sent pulses racing by sharing a stripped-down photo of himself in nothing but his birthday suit to his Instagram Story.

While the pic itself is long gone, several fan accounts have since posted screenshots of the sexy snap, in which a completely nude (and oiled up-looking) Fern can be seen posing for a steamy selfie taken with a bathroom mirror. And with nothing but a cheeky rose emoji to cover up the important bits, it didn't take long for the 34-year-old actor's thirst trap to go viral, with many breaking a sweat over his Adonis-like figure — chiseled abs, well-defined hip bones and all. Talk about leaving very little to the imagination.

That said, Fern is no stranger to baring it all, as he recently made headlines after appearing sans shirt on the red carpet for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Fairyland, his new indie movie with American Idol alum Adam Lambert and the iconic Geena Davis. Not only that, but The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star also been known to leave fans in a frenzy by sharing some extremely seductive photo shoots to his main feed, whether we're talking images of him in teeny tiny short-shorts or a very well-fitting pair of underwear. And we all know that when a man can make posing in tighty whiteys look good, he's a fucking banger.

What makes Fern's latest upload all the more exciting though is the fact that he's a pretty low-key poster. But seeing as how he's proven himself to be an integral part of the Ryan Murphy machine, let's hope we'll continue to see more of our new Thirst Trap King as his roles get bigger and his IMDb credits grow longer.

Sneak a peek at Fern's barely covered package for yourself below.

A rose between two thorns. Well. pic.twitter.com/tISFw46BHA — Cody Fern UK 🌹 (@codyfernuk) March 6, 2023