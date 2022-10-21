A defining fixture of ’90s and early 2000s style, the bucket hat is being revived and reimagined by COCOBUNNY in Collection 002, now available online.

Designed by photographer Renee Parkhurst, the Los Angeles-based brand’s second collection expands on nostalgia to capture personal moments in time. Whether you first saw the bucket hat on Nelly in 2002 or the snakeskin matching set Rihanna wore in 2018, COCOBUNNY brings the history of the iconic accessory into 2022.

“This second collection feels much more personal,” Parkhurst says of today’s launch. “The colors, the fabrics, the mood behind the concept carry that nostalgia the brand is based upon.”

Focusing on high-quality fabrics, Collection 002 features rich autumnal tones (like cream or caramel) in suedes and buttery leather all lined with 100% silk charmeuse. Made from a range of domestically harvested cotton, plush Italian faux fur or hand-sewn patchwork details, COCOBUNNY's latest invites people to discover themselves underneath its brim.

Parkhurst initially developed her brand during the quarantine. During that time, Parkhurst became inspired to reflect on the past while looking to the future to create pieces with the energy of past decades, rather than replicating and running the bucket hat through yet another trend cycle.

“My idea came to being the bucket hat brand, sitting at an elevated level, made in LA, using top quality materials and being treasured pieces to go down in history,” Parkhurst told PAPER in 2021. “Life as it is — or was — never quite gave me the chance or time to dive into it, so during the pandemic I finally got to build.”

In its first iteration, COCOBUNNY played more on logo mania and classic ’90s patterns like Cher Horowitz’s signature Clueless yellow plaid print. Now, Collection 002 feels even more timeless, presenting each bucket hat as an artifact worth holding onto throughout the eras.



For more info, visit cocobunnycollections.com.