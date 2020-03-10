From St. Patrick's Day to SXSW to FIFA's Asia qualifiers to classes at Harvard, public gatherings are being nixed all over the world due to concerns about coronavirus. Now Coachella, previously scheduled for April 10-19, is taking the precautions. It's not officially cancelled yet but sources for Billboard confirm that Goldenvoice, the company behind the Indio, California fest, is in talks to try to move Coachella to the weekends of October 9 and 16. Stagecoach, also a Goldenvoice festival hosted in Indio, could potentially move to the weekend of October 23.

The organizers are reportedly trying to get ahead of county officials pulling the permit on the festival, which is attended by half a million people each year. Re-scheduling won't be easy, with hundreds of bands, vendors and contractors already booked for the April dates. However, sources say that as long as the headliners — Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott can re-schedule — an October Coachella could be a reality. Eric Church, Carrie Underwood are Stagecoach's top billed this year. We'll reportedly know in the next two days if the cancellations are official. Let's hope they have insurance.

While the New York Times says "fear and anxiety have outpaced the immediate danger," precautions are certainly justified. There are over 114,00 Coronavirus cases globally and over 700 in the United States, where there's a systemic shortage of test kits. All while Donald Trump says everything's "perfect" and used the term "hoax" at a South Carolina rally, according to NBC. But it's important to keep in mind that while there've been 4,000 deaths worldwide, over 64,000 people have recovered and the rate of new infections has begun to decrease in China, where the virus was first detected.

On a more lighthearted note, memers are at work making the case that the famously reserved Frank Ocean invented Coronavirus to get out of his set.