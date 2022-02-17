Coachella has announced that there will no longer be any COVID-related restrictions for festivalgoers.

According to the New York Times, promoter Goldenvoice revealed attendees would no longer need to wear masks, prove vaccination status or even test negative beforehand. The same goes for Stagecoach, its sister festival, which happens right after Coachella's second weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The announcement follows new guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health that say proof of vaccination will no longer be required for large outdoor events. In response, Stagecoach made a public Twitter announcement while Coachella quietly updated its “Health & Safety” guidelines, stating the move was "in accordance with local guidelines."

The festival added, “However, the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter; such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”



Coachella has always been one of the biggest festivals in the nation, with the Times noting that attendance numbers prior to the pandemic were up to 125,000/day. This year's headliners include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye, the latter of whom has threatened to pull out of the event unless Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott for alluding to his role in the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 concertgoers dead.

Read the Times's full report here.