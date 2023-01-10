The Coachella 2023 Lineup Is Here

If visiting Coachella isn't on your list of resolutions for the new year, there's still enough time to change that.

The legendary festival returns once again in 2023 to Indio with one of the most exciting lineups of the year. Taking place for two weekends on April 14-16 and 21-23, the Californian musical escape features a wide range of genres with at least one artist you've been meaning to cross off of your bucket list.

This year's headliners are no exception, and Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will be headlining both weekends. This news comes after Bad Bunny went dark on social media and amid rumors that Ocean will be releasing the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Blonde.

There's also a host of other exciting acts including Burna Boy, who had an explosive 2022 after being the first Nigerian artist to sell out Madison Square Garden, Gorillaz, the Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Rosalía, Charli XCX, Björk and more. If you did your required 2022 album listening, you'll also recognize a few names such as Alex G, Weyes Blood, AG Club and Sudan Archives. There's even a rare Jai Paul sighting on Sunday. Paul has remained very low-key, most recently appearing in the final season of Atlanta.

The lineup is also rounded out by some of music's most exciting breakout acts such as Scowl, GloRilla, Flo Milli, Soul Glo and Wet Leg.

Ticket presale begins Friday, January 13 at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. For fans who can't make it to the festival, Coachella will once again partner with YouTube to livestream all of the performances so you won't miss out.

Below, check out the complete Coachella 2023 lineup. You can find out complete information on the festival here.