Hopefully you already have your Coachella tickets, because it was just announced that Harry Styles, Ye (aka Kanye West), Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia have all been locked in for the (sold out) 2022 festival. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which hasn’t put on a show since 2019 because of COVID-19, rescheduled and eventually canceled the 2020 and 2021 events. But the popular festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, is slated to be back in action over two weekends this April. Finally!

Harry Styles will join headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West at #Coachella, sources confirm to Variety. https://t.co/Fq8srx1nqM pic.twitter.com/V4uCa5KPuN — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2022

Supposedly Ye will headline the Sunday event (no doubt bringing Sunday Service to Coachella) with Eilish tentatively scheduled for Friday, Billboard reported last week. At the time, Swedish House Mafia was a potential headliner, but organizer Goldenvoice was evaluating their options before confirming. Now with Styles in the mix, it’s likely he may take the last headline slot to round out the lineup.

The last time the festival was on, it was headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande (who was the youngest headliner ever, NBD). Assuming Billboard’s announcement of the confirmed acts for this year is true, it’ll be Styles’ first time on the Coachella stage, but not for Eilish or Ye. Eilish performed at the 2019 festival, and Ye headlined the 2011 festival.

The music festival is planned to take place during the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio. We’re still waiting to see who else will be on the lineup, but we’re already sold with just this announcement.