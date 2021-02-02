Coach and Champion are teaming up to bring some luxury cachet to sportswear. The two American brands, known for their signature C logos, have collaborated on a capsule collection for the first time, which is out now.

The campaign features model Paloma Elsesser, TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, who is known for his modern take on the 70's fashion sense, Maha Gondal, characterized by her enthusiasm for modest style, and Jeffrey Tung, who stars in China's "Idol Producer." In the campaign, they all perform a series of TikTok challenges called "How to Coach a Champion."

"I was inspired by the idea of elevating sportswear silhouettes in an unmistakably Coach way using leather, shearling and by combining our iconic symbols in a way that feels fresh, youthful and immediate," said Stuart Vevers, the brand's creative director.

The collection features everything from leather bags to leather pants, jackets, sweaters, and leather shorts. Photographed and directed by Alessandro Simonetti, the collection is a playful take on the two brand's C motifs and is sure to captivate logo aficionados. See here for the full collection.