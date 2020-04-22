Victoria Monét and Dinah Jane Will DJ PAPER x Club Quarantine

Last week, Rebecca Black reclaimed the viral song that made her notorious by dancing along to "Friday" in PAPER's Wednesday party with Club Quarantine, the biggest rave on Zoom. "A cultural moment within a cultural moment," the comeback musician's oddly great DJ set rounded out a night of queer performers, ranging from Chile's Javiera Mena to New York's Sateen — and tonight, PAPER x Club Quarantine returns with another lineup that cross-connects all your timelines with massive pop stars, underground DJs, rising drag queens and more.

Make sure your bedroom strobe lights are flashing, your virtual backgrounds are chosen and your strongest webcam angles are perfected. PAPER x Club Quarantine will be hosted by Mike Thornwell and has invited Victoria Monét to guest DJ in celebration of her new single, "Dive," which notably got Ariana Grande's endorsement last night. (Monet's lyric, "I wanna see what your head game like," is the ultimate quarantine plea.)

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.