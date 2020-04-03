If you weren't at Tuesday night's PAPER x Club Quarantine party, you missed everything from Tinashe DJing in her pajamas to Kim Petras debuting a brand new pop banger and an iconic guest dancing with a real snake wrapped around their neck. Lucky for you, we're doing it all again tonight, and in collaboration with HEAV3N, LA's official queer "party in the clouds."

Tonight's party will raise awareness and money for the newly launched HEAV3N Fund, which aims to distribute resources back into the LA's LGBTQ nightlife scene — a diverse community of DJs, hosts, musicians, dancers and more, whose jobs have come to a halt in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns. If you're unable to attend tonight, or if the Zoom chat hits capacity, you can still donate here.

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine With HEAV3N, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.