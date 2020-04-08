Pabllo Vittar Will DJ Tonight's PAPER x Club Quarantine

Last Friday, Los Angeles' queer party HEAV3N took over PAPER x Club Quarantine, and invited Charli XCX to guest DJ a late-night set that included everything from the "Macarena" to Britney Spears' Blackout classic, "Piece of Me." Tonight, Zoom's coolest rave is back yet again, and inviting a whole new set of icons to party til midnight — because mid-week is basically the weekend when in isolation.

Related | How to Throw a Rave at the End of the World

At 9 PM EST, PAPER x Club Quarantine will open, and feature special guest Pabllo Vittar, who just recently released her album 111 with collaborators like Thalía and Ivete Sangalo. The drag superstar will be joined by three DJs: Nídia, whose 2018 album Nídia É Má, Nídia É Fudida, garnered her fans like Kelela and Yaeji; Mazurbate (AKA Matthew Mazur), who's Kim Petras' stylist and an all-star in the NYC nightlife circuit; and DJ MINAS, a rising cult favorite from Ecuador. Drag performances by Rify Royalty and Louisianna Purchase will round out the party, which is three hours long, and hits capacity at 1,000 guests.

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.

For party tips and etiquette, follow Club Quarantine on Instagram (@clubquarantine).