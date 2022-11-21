In preliminary filings, Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting, is facing hate crime charges.

According to a report from ABC News , the 22-year-old gunman has been charged with hate crimes for allegedly killing five people and injuring more at a shooting that took place on Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Aldrich is accused of walking into the LGBTQ+ establishment and immediately openening fire on the crowd. At least two people came forward from the crowd to confront Aldrich, subduing him to cease firing — a fight which saved the lives of countless others. Reports originally indicated 25 people were injured, but police have amended the number of gunshot injuries sustained to seventeen.

One of the patrons who intervened was identified by The New York Times as Richard M. Fierro, a former Army officer watching a drag show with his wife, daughter and friends. Other clubgoers joined Fierro in taking down the gunman, including a "drag dancer" who "stomped on the gunman with her high heels," The New York Times reports. Fierro's wife and daughter are still recovering from injuries.

Aldrich will face five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, under Colorado’s hate crime law.

With the shooting taking place the night before Trans Day of Remembrance, people have flocked to social media to commemorate the lives of those lost in the tragedy. Two of the victims, Daniel Davis Aston and Derrik Rump, have been identified, both of whom were employees of Club Q.

A third victim, Kelly Loving, was identified as a visitor from Denver.

Locals gathered throughout Sunday at the All Souls Unitarian Church to pay tribute to the victims. Due to the volume of attendees, the Church repeated the memorial service three times that day.

According to the Denver Post, the current charges against Aldrich are “arrest only” and are subject to change when prosecutors make their official filing.