Claudia Conway announced that she is trying out for American Idol.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old daughter of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway posted a TikTok of herself doing a confessional for the reality competition show.

"I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon," she said from what appeared to be the show's California soundstage. "So, stay tuned for that. Very, very nervous, but also very excited."

According to TMZ, this latest update comes on the heels of Claudia's highly anticipated return to TikTok after breaking the news about her mom testing positive for COVID-19 back in October. Granted, if her past singing videos are any indication, we're sure she'll do well in the competition — which means we'll probably be seeing a lot more of her very soon!

That said, until American Idol returns with a full list of competitors, you can check out Claudia's announcement video for yourself, below.