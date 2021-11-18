The best way for kids to get vaccines involves Ciara, at least according to the White House.

CNN reports that First Lady Jill Biden brought the singer to the White House on November 17 to discuss the "1, 2 Step" process of encouraging kids to get vaccinated against COVID.

The news was announced by US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who spoke to reporters at a COVID response meeting.

"We are continuing to meet people where they are today," Murthy said. "And today, we're also happy to welcome the singer and philanthropist Ciara to the White House, where she will participate in a roundtable about getting vaccinated with first lady Dr. Jill Biden."

The conversation will be aimed at children 5 to 11 years old, and will be shared across both Ciara and the White House's social media platforms.

Thank you @ciara for coming to the @WhiteHouse to help spread the word about the importance of getting kids aged 5 and up vaccinated against COVID-19! https://t.co/vP2Kf5cy8M — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 18, 2021

Following the Wednesday meeting, Ciara spoke about how she wants to inform more people through this process.

"I think, you know, being educated in this process is really important, because I think that will make a difference for parents and them feeling more comfortable to take a leap of faith basically," she said.

The singer also explained how her son recently got vaccinated.

"He walked in, excited and a little nervous, but he was excited because a lot of his classmates have gotten vaccinated," she said. "So, you know, it was really cool to be on that journey with him, being a mom and you know, seeing it through his eyes, I think was amazing as well."

She continued, "And I think the ultimate goal was to end this thing, you know, and for us all to feel more safe and how to add a layer of protection."

Earlier this month, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a recommendation to vaccinate children between the ages 5 and 11 against COVID.